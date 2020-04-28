CLINTON — Due to continued social distancing requirements and crowd limitations in both Iowa and Illinois and conflicting scheduling for three schools, the Gateway After Prom Committee has canceled After Prom for 2020.
Gateway After Prom will contact sponsors regarding the return of any donations that have been made for 2020, Joan Current said Monday.
"We are making this decision with regret and wish that we could hold the event for the students of this community. Our intention is to begin preparations for After Prom 2021 in the upcoming school year."
