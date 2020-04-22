CLINTON — With a budget of about $10,000 each year, Gateway After Prom has provided entertainment for prom-goers from the end of the dance to the wee hours of the morning for decades.
But whether the tradition continues in 2020 is still up in the air, organizer Joan Current said Wednesday.
Gateway After Prom organizers know that proms, like many social events, may not happen this year. “We are waiting on more info from the schools,” Current said.
Gateway After Prom serves four high schools: Clinton, Prince of Peace and Camanche in Iowa and Fulton, Illinois. The schools have separate dances, then attend one after-party, traditionally at Clinton High School, Current said.
This year Camanche set a different prom date and wasn’t going to participate in Gateway After Prom, Current said, but the other schools may not have an after-prom either.
Parents who make up the After Prom committee have secured sponsors and raised funds, but when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker closed schools and prohibited public gatherings, the fundraising stopped.
“Since we are at the mercy of two governors’ decisions as well as three schools, and the uncertainty of how long the social distancing will last, we are kind of just waiting,” Current said.
The after-prom typically begins around 11 p.m. and runs to 3 or 3:30 a.m., Current said. Organizers plan activities such as Bingo, ping pong, bags, arm wrestling and laser tag and bring in big inflatables and a disc jockey.
“Escape rooms ... have been very popular. We had four of those, and those were always booked throughout the evening.”
A big entertainer is scheduled for the end of the night, Current said. The last couple of years the entertainer has been a hypnotist, but this year organizers planned to bring in The Crescent Circus from New Orleans.
The Crescent Circus is a husband-wife duo, Nathan Kepner and Morgan Tsu-Raun, who fuse magic and circus arts, according to their website. They’ve entertained corporate and collegiate audiences across the country and overseas and have earned six international titles, performed at London’s prestigious Magic Circle Theater and made an appearance on The Tonight Show.
But Current doesn’t see that happening this year, or at least, not on the scheduled date of May 16. “Right now everybody’s doing the social distancing, so our fundraisers have kind of stopped now.
“We’re just parents that put together an event to keep the kids safe and give them some entertainment after prom,” said Current. “We get a lot of support from parents and businesses.”
If proms and the after-prom don’t take place this year, GAP will either return the money to sponsors or, if the sponsors agree, will keep the money and use it for next year’s prom.
“It depends on if it’s going to be totally canceled this year.”
Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy would like to have prom — and graduation — even if it doesn’t take place until July.
“Right now we’re kind of in flux,” DeLacy said. The district is assuming that restrictions against large gatherings and mandates for social distancing “are not going to relax until late summer.”
“We’re actually targeting postponing prom and graduation until late July,” DeLacy said. “I don’t see those happening as scheduled in May. ... We do know there has to be an end date at some point. We may end up having to cancel.
“I’m more worried about commencement,” said DeLacy. He recognizes that prom is seen as a right of passage, but graduation: “that kind of marks the end of a 13-year journey.”
DeLacy has contacted the state about having graduation with social distancing, but he’s been told such a gathering would be too large, even outside on the football field.
“We need to actually plan now,” said DeLacy. Rather than planning for June and having to cancel, the district is looking at mid to late July. “We’re going to try to have something.”
