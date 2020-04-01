CLINTON — When coronavirus cases first appeared in the United States, health officials were able to link them to overseas travel.
But as the virus continues to spread throughout the nation and now locally into the Gateway area, concern has shifted.
Health officials say we are seeing what they are describing as “widespread” community spread of COVID-19 across eastern Iowa, especially when compared with the western part of the state.
Michele Cullen, Community Health Manager for Clinton County, says the situation is critical for the Gateway area right now.
“Iowa is categorized as widespread,” Cullen told the Clinton Herald. “So Clinton County would be considered widespread. If you go onto the map for the Iowa Department of Public Health, and you look at eastern Iowa compared to western Iowa, eastern Iowa definitely has widespread at this point.”
Cullen says she is not sure why that is the case and perhaps that is something that can be studied in the future. But she says what is more important is making sure people understand how to practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others. Other rules to live by include washing your hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes and staying at home as much as possible.
Cullen says people need to be diligent about what social distancing means.
“Yes, it means being 6 feet away, but it also means trying to limit who we are exposing ourselves to,” Cullen said.
Often, people think that being 6 feet away from someone yet hosting a neighborhood party because the weather is nice is practicing social distancing. But Cullen says that is not the case.
She wants people across the Gateway area to understand that the idea of social distancing means staying among the people who live in your house as much as you can.
Those measures continue to be important as the number of cases continue to grow. As of Wednesday afternoon, Clinton County reported six cases of coronavirus. Whiteside County, Illinois has five cases.
The governors of Illinois and Iowa both held daily briefings Wednesday to update their respective states about COVID-19. Wednesday was a deadly day in Illinois as the state announced 986 new cases of coronavirus disease, including 42 additional deaths. That state now has a total of 6,980 cases, including 141 deaths, in 56 counties in Illinois.
Meanwhile in Iowa, the state announced 52 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 549 positive cases with 63 people hospitalized. There were also two additional deaths. Gov. Kim Reynolds, who told reporters Tuesday she cannot shut the state down, asked residents to stay home.
“The best way to avoid being exposed to the virus or exposing others is to stay home as much as possible,” Reynolds said. “Leave home only for essential purposes like getting groceries and necessary supplies or medical needs. Work from home, if you can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.