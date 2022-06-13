DAVENPORT - With heat index values expected to range from 100 to 105 degrees, the Gateway area is under a heat advisory from noon today until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service's advisory released late Sunday night stated that anticipated hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
The National Weather Services is advising people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
Pool remains closed
Clinton's Riverview Swimming Pool remains closed stemming from a June 2 criminal mischief incident in which broken glass was identified on the pool deck and in the pool itself.
State and federal code require that a pool be drained anytime broken glass is identified in the water, which resulted in a loss of 510,000 gallons of water and delaying the original June 4 opening day indefinitely as opening the pool for the year takes weeks of preparation, city officials said in a press release.
The pool takes nearly a day to drain, and then the pool bottom must be dry so all glass can be completely removed, and the pool is then cleaned. An additional one to two days are needed to refill the pool.
Once the pool is filled, the water circulates for up to two additional days to filter out any metals in the water before chemicals are introduced.
From there, a large surge of muriatic acid is then introduced into the water to get the total alkalinity lowered so that pH can be regulated, which can also span several days. Once this takes place, city workers can begin to introduce chlorine and regulate all chemicals from there.
All of this is a timely process, and unlike residential pools where there is limited governance required, many codes and regulations must be in place before a public opening can take place, the release stated.
City officials are hopeful to announce an opening date in the coming days.
