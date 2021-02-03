CLINTON — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Eastern Iowa and Northwestern Illinois, warning that blizzard conditions are possible Thursday into Friday.
According to the NWS, a fast-moving Arctic cold front will bring potentially dangerous conditions to the area Thursday and Thursday night. Rain, possibly be mixed with freezing rain and sleet, will move into Eastern Iowa early Thursday morning, then as the cold front moves in during the mid-morning, rain will switch to snow. Winds will increase to 30 mph, and any wet roads will flash freeze.
As the front moves east, this same impact will occur with it, reaching the Mississippi River in the early afternoon, and central Illinois by late afternoon. Snow is expected to fall for several hours behind the cold front, with several inches expected to fall. Winds behind the front will increase to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, with blowing snow becoming dangerous in open areas. White-out conditions are possible, and some areas in Iowa may experience several hours of blizzard conditions. Significant drifting snow will be a problem through Thursday night.
Clinton, Scott and Jackson counties in Iowa and Whiteside and Carroll counties in Illinois are included in the winter storm watch area.
