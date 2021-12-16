CLINTON — After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gateway Contemporary Ballet on Saturday is set to perform its first recital in 2 years.
All dancers must audition to be a member of the Gateway Contemporary Ballet, and they sign a year-long commitment to dancing with the company. This year's company members are:
— Ellery George - Prima Ballerina
— Drusiana McIntyre - Principal Dancer
— Alexis Endreshak - Soloist
— London Collins - Coryphées
— Gracie Rider - Coryphées
— Amiya Bell - Corps de Ballet
— Kahlen Jahn - Corps de Ballet
— Mackie Malli - Corps de Ballet
Gateway Contemporary Ballet is a local not-for-profit founded in 1983 by Linda Luckstead, owner of Carousel School of Dance. She still serves as the artistic director of GCB.
Recently she was inducted into the inaugural group of the Clinton County Walk of Fame for her contribution to the fine arts. With Gateway Contemporary Ballet, aspiring young dancers are given an opportunity to practice and develop their art while bringing the joy of classical and modern dance to audiences of all ages.
For the first time, Gateway Contemporary Ballet will be sharing the stage with dancers from Carousel School of Dance. The performance, ’Twas the Night Before Christmas 12 Dances of Christmas, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Vernon Cook Little Theater at Clinton High School.
Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.