CLINTON – A new real-estate brokerage, Gateway Realty Group, opened its doors in Clinton in July.
Whether she’s selling a $30,000 house or a $300,000 house, Gateway Realty Group Broker/Owner Joy Jensen says buying a home is one of the largest purchases a person will make in a lifetime, so she treats every situation with the same amount of attention, hard work and zeal.
Jensen earned her master’s degree in organizational management in 2009. In 2017, she became a licensed Realtor in both Iowa and Illinois. She’s also become a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Quad-Cities Area Board of Realtors, and the Iowa Association of Realtors.
After spending time working for Ruhl & Ruhl and Remax, Jensen was inspired to become a managing broker herself this spring when a coworker successfully attained the title.
Jensen, subsequently, was voted No. 1 Realtor in the 2022 River Cities Choice Awards. Voted No. 3 in the same category was Abby Sandoval who, besides Jensen, is one of three other busy Realtors at Gateway Realty Group.
Sandoval is a Clinton native who has been a licensed Realtor for three years.
Kim Barsema, a mom and animal-lover, has been a licensed Realtor in both Iowa and Illinois since 2018.
Dana Olson previously invested over 30 years in healthcare before her passion for helping people brought her to the real-estate industry. She’s currently licensed in Iowa.
Jensen avidly supports the growth of the women on her team, in one way by celebrating every sale they make.
The housing market in the Gateway area during 2020 and 2021 was, Jensen says, “bonkers.” With the lack of inventory, she didn’t want her customers paying more for a house than what they would get for it two or three years later. Though there are still fewer homes on the market than average, the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors expects the market to continue to stabilize this year.
Also a Grow Clinton Ambassador, Jensen says, “I do embrace this community.”
She bought her business location at 818 N. Second St. in April of this year. A few months later, under Jensen’s ownership, it’s drab brown exterior has become a solid blue, a new roof has been put on, a deck added, stucco has been repaired, and new windows installed. All of this work recently earned Jensen a Property Improvement Award from the City of Clinton.
