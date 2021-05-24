CLINTON — GBArt Studio and Gallery will present the artwork of Clinton native Harmony Kurtz Eccles, a Berlin-based contemporary abstract artist.
The artist’s reception is set for 7 p.m. May 28 at 83 Main Ave. in Clinton.
“Although Harmony finds herself in the adventures of overseas living, her heart holds onto the sweetness of the Midwest landscape and the kind hearts of those who hold a place for her here,” said GBArt in a press release.
Eccles paints most often on canvas or paper with acrylics, inks and pastels. Her color palette is influenced by colors in nature, from rocks along a riverbed to birds in a tree, said GBArt.
GBArt is the studio and gallery of Clinton native Gabi Torres, an abstract visual artist whose work is connected to the rural Iowa landscape.
Torres paints atmospheric work using natural elements, acrylic paints and oil pastels on canvas or natural media, she said. Torres’ goal is to bring art to the Clinton community and to provide support for local artists and entrepreneurs. This is the first show hosted by the gallery.
To RSVP, contact GBArt on Facebook or at gabibirdartist@gmail.com.
