CLINTON – Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker has announced that a satellite voting location will be available during three time periods at the Clinton County Satellite Office in DeWitt for 2022 General Election voters.
Van Lancker’s office received a petition with the required 100 signatures requesting the location as a satellite voting location. Satellite voting provides voters another location where they may vote absentee in person besides the Clinton County Auditor’s Office in Clinton.
Van Lancker has set the hours for the satellite voting station to be in the large conference room of the Clinton County Satellite Office at 226 11th St., DeWitt:
• Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 26, from noon to 6 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
These satellite times and dates are also included on the free WhereUVote – Clinton County app for mobile devices.
Any Clinton County registered voter, or anyone eligible to register to vote in the county, may vote an absentee ballot at the satellite location. Ballots for all Clinton County voting precincts will be available to be voted at the satellite voting location.
Voter registration forms will also be available for new registrations as well as for those who are already registered but may need to change an address or a name. The satellite location will also be available for voters to drop off voted absentee ballots.
For more information about the 2022 General Election, follow Clinton County Election Facebook and Twitter posts or visit elections.clintoncounty-ia.gov.
