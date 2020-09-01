CLINTON — General surgeon Moustafa El Khatib, M.D., has joined MercyOne Clinton Medical Center.
Dr. El Khatib comes to MercyOne Clinton from the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn., where he recently completed a general surgery residency. Prior to that he was a postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Surgery and Molecular Medicine at the Mayo Clinic. Before coming to the United States he was a general surgeon in Alexandria, Egypt, as well as Saudi Arabia. Dr. El Khatib earned his medical degree from Cairo University and received advanced education from the Mayo Clinic.
His expertise and experience includes open and minimally invasive abdominal surgery, open and minimally invasive hernia surgery, vascular access surgery, thyroid and parathyroid surgery and breast surgery.
One of his areas of expertise is performing arteriovenous fistula (AV fistula) procedures for patients receiving renal dialysis. In this procedure. Dr. El Khatib connects an artery to a vein, usually in the forearm or upper arm, but sometimes in the leg. This process causes the vein to grow large and strong, providing easy, reliable access to blood vessels as well as good blood flow for dialysis. This type of access lasts longer than other types and is less likely to become infected or cause blood clots.
In addition, Dr. El Khatib provides care to patients at the MercyOne Wound Care Center, located at the MercyOne Clinton South Health Plaza, 636 S. Bluff Blvd., Clinton.
“We are pleased to bring Dr. El Khatib to the Clinton community, with his knowledge and experience in many different surgical procedures as well as his specialized training at the Mayo Clinic,” said Ryan Grekoff, senior vice president of the MercyOne Medical Group – Clinton.
Dr. El Khatib provides patient care from MercyOne Specialty Care on the fourth floor of the medical center, 1410 N. Fourth St., Clinton. His office phone number is (563) 244-5900.
