CAMANCHE — A generator continues to be installed this week at the Ninth Street water tower in Camanche.
Installation of the generator at the Ninth Street water tower continued Wednesday, Clinton County Communications Manager Eric Dau said. Years ago, the 911 board and the city partnered to install a generator at the Ninth Street water tower.
"It'll benefit both the 911 board and the city in the fact that the city will be able to plug any equipment into this generator that you guys need for the water system," Dau said. "The 911 board would benefit because we have equipment there for the police department and for the fire department."
Dau noted the county is currently working to upgrade emergency communications across the county. However, the fire department will still use equipment at the Ninth Street water tower site, Dau said.
There were a couple delays in moving the installation of the generator forward, according to Dau. They had to deal with a generator shortage, Dau said. The conduit was set a different way than what the contractor was told, Dau added. The $6,000 change order was paid by the 911 board because it is primarily the 911 board's project, Dau said.
The 911 board is responsible for the cost of the generator and installation, Dau said. The city is responsible for routine maintenance, testing and fuel, Dau said.
The public works department will oversee the generator, city officials confirmed.
"We'll be working hand in hand with them," Dau said. "As part of our requirements, we have to make sure it's tested under load once a month. So once we do in fact have confirmation that it's installed, we need to get with public works, get with the public works director to get a schedule to maintain to make sure that we get it tested under load once a month so we can meet our requirements."
With the installation at the Camanche locaiton, all county radio sites will have generators installed, Dau said.
