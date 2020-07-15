CLINTON — The Clinton Art Association Board hosted a reception Sunday to kick off the current exhibit at the River Arts Center.
Eleven artists from RutabagA Art of Geneseo, Illinois, are exhibiting their work at the River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton, through Aug. 22. The exhibit includes paintings, quilting, woodworking, jewelry and greeting cards.
River Arts Center is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. Social distancing should be observed.
Karen Vroman, vice president of RutabagA Art, The Heart of Regional Art, said in a press release that the congenial group of talented and creative members enjoys getting together one day a week to paint or work on community projects.
A 501c3 non-profit organization, RutabagA maintains a studio and sales gallery at 108 N. State St. in Geneseo and offers low-fee instructional classes.
