DEWITT — An Eastern Iowa healthcare provider has merged with Genesis Health System in a move that officials say will spur the development of a brand-new hospital building in DeWitt and improve finances.
Genesis Health System, based in Davenport, previously owned and operated health facilities in the region including Genesis Medical Center and the Genesis Health Group both in DeWitt.
Those two properties are now being operated under MercyOne – which includes MercyOne Clinton Medical Center – and its management group, Trinity Health (not affiliated with any Iowa-based companies of the same name), based in Livonia, Michigan.
The change in ownership will not change the name of any local facilities, which will still operate with the blue Genesis branding. All local leadership will remain in place, said Genesis CEO Doug Cropper.
Ted Rogalski, administrator of Genesis Medical Center in DeWitt, said the merger will not impact services in any way, nor would anything change with the facility’s network of acceptable insurance providers.
“From what we are understanding, there may be additional opportunities … to have some additional insurance plans and be able to access them,” Rogalski said.
Long term, Rogalski said the merger will provide financial stability to the facilities operated by Genesis and will lower the system’s overhead costs substantially.
“(The merger) is to get us back to financial break even. We are not performing properly and are losing money in operations and are looking to get back to break even,” Rogalski said.
The DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation will not experience any operational changes, said its executive director, Robin Krogman, who added time will tell what sort of benefits the merger will bring to the foundation.
The foundation operates independently from the hospital, but Krogman is “anxious to see how together we will all be stronger.”
Included in the merge, Genesis Philanthropy and the Genesis Health Services Foundation will continue to serve the Quad Cities-area communities. Genesis Health Services Foundation will remain a part of the unified health system. Genesis Philanthropy will operate under a new name, the Better Health Foundation, and will be independent from the health system. Among the commitments made as part of joining MercyOne, Genesis Health System provided the Better Health Foundation with $40 million in funds, ensuring its future as one of the region’s preeminent granting organizations. The Better Health Foundation will be fully operational on July 1.
New hospital on horizon?
Since the operations of Westwing Place moved to the new Fieldstone of DeWitt site, some hospital services have moved into the old assisted living wing, including its sleep disorders center.
However, Rogalski said the building is reaching the end of its life.
“We are looking to build a new hospital,” Rogalski said. “It is certainly going to be at the top of our list for discussion on capital investment in the next couple years.”
The hospital owns nearly 12 acres of land to the west and north of the current hospital, most of which is an empty field and three lots — including two homes — on Hospital Drive. That area, Rogalski said, is where a new hospital would be built.
Merger background
The Genesis/MercyOne merger comes five months after the two healthcare entities announced an intent to develop a “strategic partnership.”
At that time, hospital leadership, including Cropper, said the merger was being considered to position the organization for the future.
The March 1 agreement moves all Genesis property and interest to MercyOne.
“We are excited to welcome Genesis to MercyOne and look forward to shaping a framework to enhance access to personalized, convenient health care across Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois,” said Bob Ritz, president and chief executive officer at MercyOne. “Together, we are stronger and will deliver the highest quality care and the best patient experience to all those we serve.”
The Genesis Health System Board of Directors unanimously selected MercyOne as its merger partner after fielding offers from over two dozen candidates.
“As part of MercyOne, Genesis will be able to leverage the skill, talent and scale of national and regional resources while retaining our local leadership and focus,” Cropper said.
