CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday welcomed its third, and newest, member.
Erin George took the oath of office at the board's weekly meeting, officially becoming a Supervisor and filling the seat vacated when former Supervisor Tom Determann resigned from the board Dec. 31. Determann was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives on Nov. 8 and was sworn into the legislature on Monday.
George was appointed to the position through work undertaken by the Clinton County Vacancy Board, which under Iowa law is composed of County Auditor Eric Van Lancker, County Treasurer Dustin Johnson and County Recorder Scott Judd. Vacancy board members interviewed eight candidates and last week voted 2-1 to select George, with Johnson dissenting.
George joins Supervisors Chairman Jim Irwin and Supervisor Dan Srp on the three-member board, which oversees Clinton County government offices. Irwin and Srp, both Republicans, were reelected to their Supervisor seats Nov. 8. George's term is two years, which is the length of time Determann had left to serve out his full term.
Even though George has been selected, residents can petition for a special election up to 14 days after the appointment is made, with a petition of 1,699 signatures needed to trigger the special election process. The petition would have to be turned in by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18.
In other business Monday, the Supervisors:
• authorized payroll for Taylor Winter, with payments to be made from the jail budget. Winter has been hired as a full-time civilian correctional officer at an hourly rate of $19.87 during a six-month probationary period, then will increase to $22.08 per hour.
• authorized Irwin to sign the Technical Support Services Agreement between the Clinton County IT Department and the City of Camanche Police Department for 2023.
• authorized the sheriff to sign an agreement with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division for the purpose of providing and funding tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor product enforcement activities to the county.
• approved a resolution for a 28E agreement between Clinton and the Iowa counties of Henry, Keokuk, Mahaska, Lee and Washington to purchase a Weiler W430B Road Widener to improve road shoulder maintenance. None of those counties is interested in purchasing its own road widener but each sees the value in sharing that piece of equipment, according to the resolution.
• approved a resolution awarding a contract to Schneider Geospacial LLC for Beacon Services for Clinton County. The Clinton County Supervisors want to continue providing Beacon mapping services for use by county employees and citizens; Schneider GIS has provided a three-year contract for said services at the following rates: fiscal year 2024, $9,744; fiscal year 2025, $9,972; and fiscal year 2026, $10,212.
• set a pubic hearing for the window upgrade remodel at the Clinton County Administration Building for 10 a.m. Jan. 30.
