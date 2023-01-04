Tom Determann, left, and Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida, center, share a laugh with former Clinton Mayor Mark Vulich on Wednesday at the Clinton County Administration Building. Kida and Vulich were among well-wishers who attended a going-away party for Determann, who recently resigned from the Clinton County Board of Supervisors and will be sworn into the Iowa House of Representatives on Monday. Charlene Bielema/Clinton Herald