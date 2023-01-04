CLINTON - Clinton County's Board Vacancy Committee on Wednesday filled a vacant seat on the three-member Clinton County Board of Supervisors.
Erin George was selected to fill the seat opened up by the resignation of Tom Determann as he departs to serve in the Iowa House of Representatives. The Board Vacancy Committee, which consists of County Auditor Eric Van Lancker, Clinton County Treasurer Dustin Johnson, and Clinton County Recorder Scott Judd, appointed George on a 2-1 vote, with Johnson dissenting.
The committee interviewed George and seven other people in the weeks leading up to Wednesday's decision; others under consideration included Dennis Lauver, Jack Wenzel, Mike Brown, Ronald Mussmann, Stacey Bussie, Steve Cundiff and William Peart.
As the committee began its work Wednesday, each member announced his first choice. Van Lancker had chosen Brown, a career Clinton firefighter who retired as chief and unsuccessfully ran in 2020 to fill a Supervisor seat.
Van Lancker said he was impressed with Brown's public service, experience with budgets he gained leading the fire department, and his progressiveness, strategic planning skills that go beyond the budget year and enthusiasm for the position.
"His budget experience is off the charts," he said, adding that Brown's input on upcoming county fire department districts, countywide EMS and the ongoing Communications radio discussion would be a great addition to the Board of Supervisors.
Johnson chose Cundiff, citing his more than 35 years serving as a Clinton County sheriff's deputy. Cundiff, a Republican, also ran in the spring 2022 primary election as he sought to fill one of two Supervisor seats that had come up for election. He was defeated by Republicans Jim Irwin and Dan Srp, incumbent Supervisors seeking reelection to the Board of Supervisors. Cundiff lost that primary election by seven votes.
Johnson said Cundiff had served on a city council, has direct experience with two major challenges for the county - mental health and juvenile detention, has proven impartial leadership and can "collect facts, sift through data and make independent judgment calls".
Judd proposed choosing George, saying his choice was "probably an outlier" and "perhaps, the underdog," but that she showed the amount of care, connection and enthusiasm necessary for the position.
Each vacancy committee member said they were holding firm in their support of their first choice; however, all three said they had selected Bussie, a long-time sheriff's deputy who is now retired, as their second choice.
Unsure of whether to move forward with selecting their second choice, Judd made a motion to appoint Bussie, with Van Lancker seconding the motion for discussion. Johnson said he was going to continue pushing for Cundiff. Van Lancker said while Bussie is a fantastic candidate, the committee needed to work harder to get to a compromise on their first-choice roster before selecting Bussie.
"Unless we think that we absolutely can't do that," Van Lancker said.
After brief discussion and to get more input, the committee decided to have Bussie, Cundiff, Brown and George make their case to the board.
Brown, speaking to the board virtually, revisited his reasons for running and his campaign in 2020 when he learned more about the needs of Clinton County residents.
"I'd be very honored and very excited to serve on the board," he said, saying he would bring stability and a fresh perspective to the board.
Cundiff pointed to his run for Supervisor last year, saying he had put the time in and deserves to be selected.
"I know all the players. I know how to get there," he said. "I feel that I've earned it more so than anybody."
George, also speaking to the committee through a video call, acknowledged that she had not worked in public service and said her goal is to make the county a place where young families want to live. She described herself as a professional volunteer, very involved in the schools, and that she had organized community events.
She said that as her children have grown she feels compelled to serve: "What can I do to make things better?"
Bussie retired from the sheriff's office in 2018 and now is working as a bailiff, which also has showed him the needs and challenges facing the community, such as mental health and drug abuse issues, he said.
He described himself as a humble person and a quick learner who will work 40 or more hours a week, if chosen.
"Anything I do, I do 100%," he said.
After the statements, the motion to appoint Bussie was withdrawn and Judd made a motion to appoint George.
Johnson said that while he was impressed with George's interview, he was sticking with his selection of Cundiff. He said it would be a risk to select someone who does not have public service experience.
"Public service is not easy to step into," he said. "Being in the public eye and dealing with a wide range of the public is not an easy task."
Van Lancker said George is dedicated to the community, has been a business owner and would bring gender balance to the Board of Supervisors. He also said her lack of public service experience would give her a different perspective that could be helpful in decision-making, saying that "sometimes we get in our own lanes a little bit too much."
"I think she can do this," he said.
Judd pointed to George's commitment to service as a main reason for her selection.
"Hire the character and the rest will come," he said prior to the vote ultimately appointing George.
George must take the oath of office within 10 days and will join the Board of Supervisors at its meeting Monday.
Even though George has been selected, residents can petition for a special election up to 14 days after the appointment is made, with a petition of 1,699 signatures needed to trigger the special election process. The petition would have to be turned in by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18.
