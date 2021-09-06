CLINTON — The YWCA 50+ Club invites residents to get fit, have fun and make new friends Sept. 23 at the YWCA’s Hike the Dike one-mile poker walk to celebrate Healthy Aging Month.
The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. Participants will meet at the picnic table just south of the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre on Riverview Drive. As walkers make their way along the riverfront, they will collect playing cards at stops along the way.
Prizes will be awarded to those walkers with the top three poker hands at the end of the one-mile walk. All are welcome to join the fun. A short program, “Eagle Point Positive Pointers” will be given by Andrea Kleinschmidt, community liaison director, at the end of the walk. Treats, sponsored by Eagle Point Health Care Center, will be served.
To sign up for the YWCA “Hike the Dike,” stop in at the YWCA front desk or call 242-2110 to register. Water will be provided to walkers, and participants are encouraged to bring their own sunscreen, hats and sunglasses.
There is no cost to participate. Additional information about this event as well as other upcoming YWCA events and senior-friendly fitness programming can be found at ywcaclinton.org.
