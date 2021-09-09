Turning 65 years old is one of those milestones, those events in our lives that add punctuation and focus.
It’s a turning point because turning 65 makes us Medicare eligible. For a great many people, it means they are no longer dependent on employer-furnished medical insurance, making retirement much more attractive. Not so long ago, it also meant eligibility for full Social Security benefits, but that number crept, up now a couple years past that 65-year-old threshold.
I’m in the neighborhood of turning 65 now, with fresh insight into Medicare. This doesn’t make me an authority on the topic, but if you’re getting close to this milestone, I can share three key points I learned:
1. Medicare is not free health insurance. The US government funds about 80% of Medicare’s cost. The rest comes from the beneficiaries. In very basic terms, Medicare is built of three key “parts”:
- Part A – hospitals. Part A requires payment of some co-pays, $1,484 annually at a minimum for hospitalization.
- Part B – doctors and labs. Part B generally pays only 80% of doctor bills, and you pay $148.50 per month as a premium.
- Part D – prescription drugs. Part D charges premiums for the drug insurance plans, which can also involve co-pays, and deductibles.
If you are high-income ($88,000 for singles, $176,000 for couples) Medicare charges additional premiums.
It doesn’t take a math whiz to foresee considerable out-of-pocket medical expense as a Medicare beneficiary. Is there a way to cover those costs?
The answer is “yes, indeed”. Besides what’s referred to as “Original Medicare” (Parts A and B) several additional options allow for additional coverage:
You can enroll in Medicare Advantage plans, which bundle Part A, Part B, and Part D. Many plans offer vision, hearing, and dental benefits, also. In these plans, Medicare pays private insurance companies a set rate to provide coverage. Medicare sets the standards for coverage. Many Advantage plans don’t charge a premium.
Many private insurance companies offer “medigap” or supplemental insurance, to cover those out-of-pocket charges. Medicare authorizes 10 different plans. The benefits of each plan are identical from company to company. Premiums vary, and insurance companies periodically change which plans they offer, and where they offer them. Some states and counties attract many insurance competitors, others – not so many.
You can enroll in Medicare drug coverage with a Part D plan, for which you pay a premium.
You can pick an Advantage plan or purchase a medigap supplemental. You can’t do both.
2. You don’t sign up for Medicare whenever you feel like it, or get around to it. Unless you’re employed and covered by your employer’s insurance, Medicare comes with defined enrollment periods, and missing that enrollment time frame will cost you life-long penalties. You become eligible for initial enrollment three months before the month of your 65th birthday, and remain eligible for three months after the month of your 65th birthday. Miss those dates and you’ll pay higher premiums and endure other complications. Medicare does not reach out to you and solicit your enrollment. But it will be difficult to blow past the enrollment period because the volume of mail you receive goes up by orders of magnitude – the increase coming from insurance companies seeking your business. Actually signing up, however, is self-initiated activity.
3. Here’s the most important lesson I learned. All the information about parts, premiums, deadlines for enrollment, supplemental policies, drug coverage – it can sound intimidating. DO NOT SWEAT IT. It’s refreshingly easy to get help to enroll and find the right Medicare option for you.
A close friend recommended a book, Medicare For Dummies, as a guide. I read the book, found it full of information. The major takeaway from my reading was the recommendation to get help from SHIIP to sign up.
SHIIP is the acronym for Seniors Health Insurance Information Program. Every state receives grants from Medicare to pay for SHIIP. SHIIP counselors are trained on Medicare enrollments. They charge nothing for their help, nor do they receive compensation. In Clinton County, SHIIP volunteers work as part of RSVP, now housed at the Clinton County Administration Building at 1900 N. Third St.
I made an appointment with SHIIP volunteer Pete Scarano. Since I lacked a Medicare number, Mr. Scarano submitted an online application for my number to Social Security, which processes first-time applications. In my case, Social Security rejected my application, “unable to verify identity “. Mr. Scarano knew exactly how to clear that up, with a phone call to Social Security. I needed to wait a few days to get a number assigned to me, but it showed up online.
With a real Medicare number in hand, I made a second appointment with SHIIP. Again, I met with Mr. Scarano. He explained the Medicare options – Parts A, B, D, Medicare Advantage, Medigap policies. Which option to select boils down to a very individual decision, depending to a significant degree on your prescription drug needs. Your SHIIP counselor needs a detailed list of prescription drugs you take.
Twenty minutes into my second appointment with SHIIP, I was completely enrolled. Within 24 hours, my online account showed a letter confirming my enrollment. Within 10 days, I received my Medicare card and insurance card in the mail. I can’t encourage you enough to use SHIIP for Medicare enrollment. Their service is free, their advice is spot on, they work locally, and (at least for now), you can meet them one on one.
SHIIP is also a great resource to use during the Medicare open enrollment period each year, from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. SHIPP recommends everyone review their Medicare policies each year. The SHIIP volunteers frequently find less expensive but equally comprehensive plans. Lynee Burken, the RSVP director in Clinton County, reported her SHIIP team saved Medicare beneficiaries who consulted with SHIIP $343,000 last year during open enrollment, averaging almost $600 per beneficiary.
We’re fortunate in Clinton County to have four SHIIP counselors who work for us. To speak to a SHIIP volunteer, call RSVP at 243-7787. RSVP is also recruiting additional SHIIP counselors, and support staff. Give them a call if you want to explore this volunteer opportunity.
