CLINTON — Paying for college is often one of the biggest concerns students and their families have about college.
Filling out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) can ease some of those fears and is an important step in helping to finance a college education. It’s also required of all students filing for financial aid and by most colleges for their college scholarships.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges can help you get the process started at upcoming FAFSA Assistance Nights:
· Tuesday, Oct. 18, 4-6 p.m., Clinton Community College, Room 129, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton
· Wednesday, Oct. 19, 4-6 p.m., Muscatine Community College, Loper Hall, Room 111, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine
· Thursday, Oct. 20, 4-6 p.m., Scott Community College, Room 1112, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf.
Financial aid specialists will be on hand to answer questions and walk people through the application steps.
They’ll also help determine if a participant qualifies for Iowa’s Last-Dollar Scholarship. Through this new program, if you enroll in any one of several different in-demand career technology programs at EICC, the state will pay the remaining tuition balance. All you need to do is complete the FAFSA and the Last-Dollar Scholarship will then fill the gap for the entire cost of tuition.
The sessions are free and open to everyone, regardless of whether they have already committed to attending one of EICC's colleges or are still considering their options. Everyone is encouraged to file the FAFSA and determine their eligibility for financial aid. Many people are surprised to learn they are eligible.
To learn more about the FAFSA process, visit eicc.edu/fafsa. For more information, call 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.