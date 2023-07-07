Recently, a local company asked Grow Clinton President Andy Sokolovich to design a Made in the Greater Clinton Region seal for a company T-shirt.
The logo recalled a tagline I used in a past life, “How Clinton Built the West and Now Feeds the World.” From cellophane to corn byproducts to cattle to crop farming to grocery store coupons, since its founding, Clinton has been at the center of our national food chain.
The “Made in Clinton” marketing angle goes back to the lumber industry and Curtis Woodworking. I’ll spare you the full story but obviously letting people know it was Clinton lumber had its advantages.
In the few years right before World War I, Clinton hosted a “Made in Clinton” show at the Coliseum, which was located basically where Happy Joe’s is today. In 1914, Collis had a booth showing welding and Clinton Sugar Refinery displayed its products.
Over a century later, you can come to the lobby of Grow Clinton and find both companies on display in our own Made in Clinton display. We display dozens of other products from area companies as well.
In 1923, the Clinton Chamber of Commerce held a Styles & Smiles show under the largest outdoor waterproof tent. My favorite locally made item at that show was a mohair suit. The Chamber handed out city data in a folder titled, “For the Busy Man Who Wants to Know.” In 2123, hopefully someone writes about our career fairs we host that have 30-plus businesses showcasing all the wonderful job opportunities in the greater Clinton region.
During the Great Depression, downtown businesses hosted a Made in Clinton Week where the storefronts were displayed with locally made manufactured items. Of the dozens, Boyce Monument had a display. This would be a very neat thing to bring back, if we can’t have a whole museum dedicated to just all the amazing things made in Clinton over the 190 years.
By the way, 2032 and 2037 are both big years, 175 years for Clinton and 200 for Lyons.
Occasionally, you will find a piece featured on the Facebook history sites that show a Made in Clinton stamp. One that pops up every few years is Lubbers & Bell. The company branded their numerous novelty items with Made in Clinton, Iowa. Lubbers & Bell even held a patent for a flyswatter. Grow Clinton would have bestowed the innovation award on them for sure. It’s hard to find the last patent for a Clinton-based inventor because LyondellBasell, ADM, and Clysar byproducts are part of a lot of patents around the world.
Given that many of the things made in Clinton can’t have a Made in the Greater Clinton region brand, since how do you brand a liquid or a cake box meant for corporate use, Grow Clinton now has a Made in the Greater Clinton region seal for marketing purposes. We can provide the logo to any business that wants to slap it on any branding. Throw it on your website, throw it on a T-shirt, maybe throw it on the outside of your shipping containers. Let the world know Clinton for nearly 200 years has been providing needed products to wherever the river, rails, and roads connect.
Here's a contest: If you can match all the companies with their product, I’ll email you the logo. Caramel colors, pet food that reduces allergens in cat food, glass shelves for refrigerators, end mill holders, charge bucket to supply aluminum ingots to a melting furnace, chain drives for agricultural machinery, biofuels (so many!), molded fiber, macaron boxes, the polymers that become amongst other things the lining of fast-food cups, power tool cases, Post-it Notes adhesive, mailboxes, and countless sheet metal fabrication.
In no time, we can add Atlas Roofing asphalt shingles to a list that truly fills pages of all the essential things made in the Greater Clinton Region.
------
Matt Parbs is Grow Clinton's vice president of Community & Economic Development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.