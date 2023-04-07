Here at Grow Clinton, we align ourselves with businesses and organizations throughout the Clinton, Fulton, and Camanche regions, but we also work with groups with even broader reaches.
In the world of tourism, that includes being part of the National Scenic Byways Commission, the Blackhawk Waterways CVB in Illinois, the national Mississippi River Parkway Commission board, Travel Iowa, and more. Let’s take a look at ways that a couple of these programs can assist local businesses, tourist attractions, restaurants, and hotels.
One of the organizations that we work with is the Blackhawk Waterways CVB (Convention & Visitors Bureau), which represents tourism efforts in Northwest Illinois. I serve as a director on this board, promoting events like Dutch Days and Fall Fest in Fulton, as well as the tourist attractions such as Heritage Canyon and de Immigrant Windmill. Their website, visitnorthwestillinois.com, offers trip ideas, event listings, and more. Their travel blog and advertisement featuring last year’s Dutch Days was one of the most visited pages on their site for several months!
If you have a local restaurant, store, or tourist attraction, you can be included on their web site for no cost. Simply go to their website, scroll to the bottom, and click on “Add/Update Directory Listing”. The more listings for Fulton, Albany, Thomson, and the surrounding cities, the better it is for all of us. We want to be sure that when people click on “Plan My Trip”, they are met with an excellent representation of the options available.
Another of the organizations that Grow Clinton collaborates with is the Iowa Travel Industry Partners, also called iTIP. This group is a statewide association dedicated to supporting tourism efforts throughout Iowa. They partner with DMOs (Destination Marketing Organizations, such as the tourism arm of Grow Clinton,) restaurants, lodging facilities, marketing companies, and anyone else who would benefit from being aligned with these types of organizations. They offer a unified voice for issues effecting Iowa’s tourism industry, including legislation as well as marketing co-ops.
For example, last year Grow Clinton was a gold sponsor for iTIP’s convention appearance at the annual ABA (American Bus Association)’s conference. This means that iTIP promoted the greater Clinton/Fulton area with photos, print ads, and travel itineraries that promoted everything from our three shopping districts, to the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, to de Immigrant Windmill. It highlighted our arts scene, historical offerings, restaurants, and many other experiences. The executive director of iTIP met with more than 20 different bus tour organizations sharing what our region has to offer them, and then she provided me with all of the notes from those appointments. It is exciting to see people intrigued (as they should be) by our community!
Any tourism-related organization can be an iTIP member. If you have questions about membership or want to discuss what this professional association can do for your business, reach out to me at Grow Clinton and I will make those connections for you.
To discuss either of these organizations or other tourism related information, contact me at lwebster@growclinton.com.
------
Lesley Webster is Grow Clinton’s director of Placemaking & Tourism.
