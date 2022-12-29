Manufacturing is the creation or production of goods with the help of equipment, labor, machines, tools, and chemicals or biological processing or formulation. Items used in manufacturing may be raw materials or parts of a larger product.
We are so fortunate to have so many manufacturers in our region. One problem: Manufacturers cannot hire workers fast enough. According to Conway Data’s Workforce 2023 publication, in May 2022, U.S. employers posted more than 800,000 manufacturing jobs due to high consumer demand. That said, the need for talent in the manufacturing industry has never been greater.
This understanding brings me to diversity, equity, and inclusion, which promote fair treatment and full participation of all people, especially in the workplace.
Women have historically been underrepresented in the manufacturing world. Gender does not determine the quality of work performed. Women in the area are holding roles of maintenance supervisors, team leads, and quality control, to name a few.
Recently, Grow Clinton visited Collis, Inc. and interviewed four women, one of whom has been working with the company for over 24 years. Grow Clinton’s Women in Manufacturing Series highlights the many careers available within the manufacturing sector and the female professionals representing dozens of successful companies throughout the region.
Hiring talented individuals is key to a manufacturer’s success. Recruiting talent starts in high school, and Grow Clinton can help. Grow Clinton is planning a Women in Manufacturing panel with local women manufacturing professionals and our local high school young women. It is essential to bring awareness to the great manufacturing opportunities in the region.
If your company is interested in participating in Grow Clinton’s Women in Manufacturing Series or our upcoming panel, contact me at sborgeson@growclinton.com or 242-5702.
Happy New Year!
Stacy Borgeson is Grow Clinton’s director of Workforce Development & Talent Attraction.
