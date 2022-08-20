Every Wednesday and Saturday, from May to November, the Lyons Farmers Market on the corner of Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street is guaranteed, rain or shine.
As are the mouth-watering tomatoes, sweet corn, and several other vegetables from the farm of Diane and Dennis Etnyre, who have participated together as a vendor since the market’s beginning about 50 years ago.
Diane says the amount of customers the market has had so far this year has been good. It’s that customer base, composed of those who have been loyal buyers at the market over the years and those who are new customers, who she credits for keeping the market going for half a century.
In return, each vendor works hard and strives to offer products of the best possible quality.
“Everything is the absolute best that that vendor can do,” she said.
The expenses vendors pay throughout the process of growing crops have increased, but Diane says the prices at the Lyons Farmers Market are still about half of what customers will find at other farmers markets, noting the $2 price for a pound of tomatoes from her and Dennis’ farm. She adds that the prices vendors ask are inexpensive for the quality their customers are paying for.
Rain is expected over the weekend, but many of the vendors still plan to be present, under awnings, today.
Other vendors this year have included G’s Kitchen’s jellies and jams, Medd Metalworks, and Shumake Acres. Customers can also find flower bouquets and even baby clothes.
On Wednesday, the Dirty Water Boys band will perform from 5-7 p.m. Two weeks following, Brooke Byam is scheduled to perform for the same hours on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
The Lyons Farmers Market is open from 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays and from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday.
