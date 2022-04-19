CLINTON – Prince of Peace Catholic School is collecting donations this week for care packages that will be given to a group of 90 men and women who soon will be deployed.
Sarah White, director of Campus Ministry, says even though the drive began on Tuesday, she hopes to have enough donations to create at least 90 care packages on Friday. The Rock Island Arsenal in Rock Island, Illinois, will be the site of a picnic Tuesday, April 26, for soldiers facing deployment within the next couple weeks. If the school is able to meet its goal, each soldier will be given a care package that day that they can take with them when deployed.
So far, contributed donations include deodorant, poker chips, a miniature jar of salsa, toothpaste and beef jerky, but the school would also like to collect sunblock, socks, flip flops, lip balm, and soap, among other items.
White says that people she’s known who have been in the military told her that individual packets of water flavoring and stationery or other supplies soldiers can use to write home are some of the most greatly appreciated items they receive.
“As a Catholic school,” White says, “we’re always trying to give back, you know? We’re always trying to serve our community in any way we can.”
To contribute donations to the drive, bring items to Prince of Peace Catholic School, 312 S. Fourth St.
