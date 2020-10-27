STERLING, Ill. — A 15-year-old girl died Monday after the car in which she was riding was struck by a semitrailer north of Sterling.
According to the Whiteside County Sheriff's office, a 16-year-old boy was eastbound on West Science Ridge Road in a Chevrolet Impala about 3:19 p.m. Monday when he ran a stop sign at the intersection with Illinois Route 40.
A northbound International semitrailer struck the passenger side of the car. Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch to the northeast of the intersection, the sheriff's department said.
The 15-year-old girl, a passenger in the Impala, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whiteside County Coroner. The boy was transported to CGH for treatment of his injuries, according to the sheriff's press release.
The 16-year-old driver was issued a citation for disobeying a stop sign. The crash remains under investigation.
The sheriff's department did not release the names of the drivers or the victim.
