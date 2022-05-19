CLINTON - After Kendell Riley, of Camanche, raised nearly $450 for her fourth birthday last month to donate to the Clinton Humane Society, others in the community have been inspired to give their support as well.
Kendell had become very upset when her family had found a stray cat living in their garage a few months ago and decided that they couldn’t keep it. Her mother, Kristin, brought the cat to the Clinton Humane Society, where Kendell wondered who was going to feed it. Her fourth birthday was approaching on April 22, so she decided to raise money for the occasion to help feed all of the shelter’s animals.
Kristin posted about her daughter’s desires for her birthday on Facebook, expecting to receive enough to be able to make maybe a $50 donation. However, on April 30, Kendell presented the Humane Society with $200 to sponsor two animals, each for a year, through the shelter’s Adopt-A-Cage program, plus a laundry basket overflowing with $140 worth of treats and toys for both dogs and cats, and an additional $100 donation on top of that.
Since then, Clinton Humane Society’s Operations Manager Jennifer Gerdes says a few others have contributed even more to Kendell’s donation. Because their monetary gifts were inspired by Kendell’s generous young heart, those who’ve additionally contributed have requested anonymity so as not to shift focus away from the reason for their actions.
One community member matched Kendell’s original donation of $450. Another gave $100 in her name.
Gerdes says the impact that such a donation makes for the Humane Society is huge, and it’s been received at a very crucial time.
“We’re just inundated with strays,” she says, “especially cats and kittens.” Gerdes estimates the shelter’s current number of cats is going through 10 cases of soft food and four bags of hard food each day. Kittens and pregnant felines have also been arriving at the shelter on a daily basis and need soft food, hard food, litter, and milk replacer for the kittens.
“We go through just a tremendous amount of things like that all the time,” Gerdes adds, “but especially this time of year.”
To adopt an animal or contribute a donation to the Clinton Humane Society, visit them at 1473 Main Ave. or go to clintonhumanesociety.org.
