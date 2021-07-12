CLINTON — Sethness-Roquette is announcing a change in leadership at its Clinton plant. Plant manager Randy Glanz is retiring and will be succeeded by 16-year veteran Paul Trich.
After 42 years with the company – including the last 15 as plant manager – Glanz retired June 30.
Glanz joined Sethness in May 1979, working in the laboratory for nine years and later as production manager. In 2006, Glanz was promoted to plant manager and has led the plant ever since.
“Randy has seen tremendous change in his four decades with the company, and on behalf of all of us at Sethness Roquette, I want to thank him for his hard work and dedicated service over that span,” said Sethness Roquette President Tom Schufreider. “While it’s not typical for people to stay with a company for 40-plus years, it is not that unusual at Sethness. There truly is a family atmosphere that keeps good people like Randy with the company for long stretches of their careers.”
Trich takes on the role of plant manager after 16 years with the company, much of that time spent as Glanz’s backup. Trich also began his Sethness career in the laboratory and most recently served as production director for the plant.
Sethness Roquette was founded in 1880 to specialize in the production of the highest quality caramel colors. Today, with expanded manufacturing capabilities producing a broader range of products in the United States, France, India and China, Sethness Roquette is one of the very few caramels suppliers with a global industrial footprint.
