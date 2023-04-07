DEWITT — A musical act scheduled at the Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center is bound to get people to their feet.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra swings into DeWitt at 7 p.m. April 15.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra, a captivating American swing dance band, is a self-contained group consisting of the music director, five saxophone players, four trumpeters, four trombonists, and three rhythm musicians (piano, bass and drums). Two vocalists — one male and one female — are featured, and each perform individually and as part of The Moonlight Serenaders vocal group.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra performed its first concert in 1956, and has been on the road ever since. Today, the 18-member ensemble continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements. More modern selections are also arranged and performed in the Miller style and sound.
The orchestra travels over 100,000 miles each year, playing nearly 300 dates. The orchestra has performed in all 50 states, as well as throughout Europe, Australia, Iceland, New Zealand, Guam, the Philippines, South and Central America. Miller’s orchestra and music have been heard continuously around the world since 1938.
CDPAC Board President and City of DeWitt Administrator Steve Lindner said the gig is a big one for DeWitt.
“We are excited to bring this world-renowned act back to DeWitt,” Lindner shared. “We hosted them 12 years ago for our grand-opening performance to rave reviews. COVID postponed any 10-year anniversary plans, so we feel a bit like we’re celebrating a decade-plus of bringing great live performances to our community with this show.”
The CDPAC is a 799-seat state of the art auditorium located in the Central DeWitt High School. The CDPAC Board oversees the CDPAC nonprofit dedicated to serving the community.
“Glenn Miller Orchestra is a top-notch performance that I encourage all to come and enjoy,” said CDPAC board member and President & CEO of the DeWitt Chamber & Development Company Angela Rheingans. “The opportunity to enjoy live music is a key component to a thriving community.”
Ticket prices are $30 online or purchased in person prior to the show. Tickets are $35 at the door. Student tickets are $10 at the door.
Tickets can be purchased in person at DeWitt City Hall or Emma Raes Antiques & Uniques and online at cd-pac.org. Once on the online purchase window, select “Glenn Miller Orchestra” at the bottom of the drop-down menu.
For more information, contact Lindner at (563) 659-3811.
