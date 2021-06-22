CLINTON —The American Heart Association has announced plans for the 2020 Clinton Virtual Go Red for Women Luncheon to support the fight to end heart disease and stroke.
This signature event, chaired by Regina Lehman of Sethness Roquette, will be held digitally on July 16 and is designed to raise awareness of a woman’s greatest health threat: cardiovascular disease. Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by CVS Health and the Clinton luncheon is locally sponsored by MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, Data Dimensions, KROS and MAC radio.
“We are very excited about this years’ virtual Clinton Go Red for Women Luncheon,” Lehman said. “Heart disease is still the number one cause of death of women. We have an opportunity to expand our message to the entire community. We are offering participation this year to everyone. There is not a cost to participate. Simply register and you will receive a Zoom invitation.”
While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented, cardiovascular disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat. One in three women in Clinton live with some form of cardiovascular disease and it’s on the rise in younger women.
To prevent cardiovascular disease, women should understand family health history, know their numbers — the key personal health numbers that help determine risk for heart disease and stroke: total cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index — and make lifestyle changes like moving more, eating smart and managing their blood pressure. Risk factors within women’s control include smoking, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, physical inactivity, poor diet, obesity/overweight and type 2 diabetes.
This year marks the 17th anniversary of the American Heart Association’s launch of the Go Red for Women movement nationwide. Go Red for Women is rooted in raising awareness among women that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for women around the world.
Considerable progress has been made to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease. Yet women, especially women of color, continue to be underrepresented in clinical trials. To combat this, the American Heart Association and Verily’s Project Baseline launched Research Goes Red to encourage women to move science ahead through clinical trial participation.
The luncheon features keynote speakers, inspiring survivor stories, a chef demonstration, a silent auction and more. To register and for more information, contact Christine Taylor at Christine.Taylor@Heart.org or visit www.Heart.org/ClintonGoRed
