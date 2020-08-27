MAQUOKETA — Goat prairies are a unique ecosystem that occur on steep hillsides with a south-by-southwest exposure in the Midwest.
These prairies' remnants are a glimpse of Iowa’s natural heritage and host a diverse set of plants and wildlife. Jackson County Conservation staff members are looking for volunteers to help these sensitive areas.
On Wednesday, Sept. 9, help with prairie restoration by participating in woody plant removal and learning about this native landscape in a hands-on way. Hand tools will be provided. Volunteers come prepared to hike and perform manual labor. Please dress for the weather and bring work gloves, sturdy shoes, water and a lunch.
Volunteers can meet at the Hurstville Interpretive Center at 8:30 a.m. or at the west entrance of the Ozark Wildlife Area at 9 a.m.
Registration is required. Call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com for information or to register. Registration is required 48 hours before the event. Social distancing is encouraged.
