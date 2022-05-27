CLINTON – Featuring AMVETS Post 28 and children from MercyOne Clinton Childcare, MercyOne Medical Center hosted a Memorial Day service Friday to thank veterans.
Per Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ order to fly national flags at half staff through Saturday in honor of the 21 victims of the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, the daycare children watched as MercyOne’s flag was hoisted to the top of the pole and then lowered.
A moment of silence was observed, followed by a 21-gun salute carried out by AMVETS Post 28. Then, after the last note of “Taps” drifted off into silence, the additional traditions of singing the national anthem and recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance took place and everyone bowed their heads to pray.
Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion addressed the crowd, asking them to think more often of those honored on Memorial Day. He also said families of the fallen deserve to be respected as well.
“Thank you to those that we’ve lost, those that are currently fighting, and those that have fought,” he said. “Thank you very much.”
The service ended with children of MercyOne’s Childcare singing “God Bless America,” throwing their arms up in the air during each verse. They then excitedly waved the small flags given to them as they formed a parade aimed for the hospital’s entrance, prepared to spread their happiness to others inside.
