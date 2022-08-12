CLINTON — First Central State Bank recently welcomed Private Banker Maggie Goebel-Bly to its banking team.
In her role, Goebel-Bly will handle consumer lending and customer service responsibilities at First Central’s DeWitt and Clinton offices.
First Central State Bank CEO and President Brigham Tubbs said Goebel-Bly’s experience will add to an already established team with years of financial knowledge.
“Adding Maggie’s vast experience creates even more options for our friends and neighbors to receive quality banking service,” Tubbs said. “She is well-versed in several facets of banking and will be a quality addition to the team.”
Goebel-Bly brings 16 years of banking experience to First Central State Bank. During those years, she has spent time as a teller, customer service representative, IRA administrator, and lender.
“I enjoy learning,” Goebel-Bly said. “I’ve used my years in banking to learn as much as I can, so when clients come to me for a loan or questions about their financial future, I can give them quality, sound financial advice.”
A native of Clinton, Goebel-Bly earned a bachelor’s degree from Ashford University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.