CAMANCHE — Camanche's Hometown Pride Committee hosted a yard competition from June to August. The committee accepted nominations, and judges voted on each category, with a winner named in each of three categories: Best Landscaped Yard, Best Kept Lawn and Most Colorful Lawn.
The winners are:
Best Landscaped Yard – Janice Kaup, 1436 16th Ave., Camanche.
Best Kept Lawn - Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Drury, 1906 Third St., Camanche.
Most Colorful Lawn - Mr. and Mrs. Bernie Vogel, 203 Fifth Ave., Camanche.
