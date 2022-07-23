CLINTON – The first Alyn Rittmer Memorial Golf Classic will be held at Valley Oaks Golf Course on Aug. 28 in honor of the man who built and owned the course for over 20 years.
Alyn Rittmer died in September 2021 at the age of 90. He’d bought his first piece of machinery when he was just 17 years old, which eventually led to the founding of Rittmer, Inc., an excavating company with an extensive list of local accomplishments, in 1953.
A generous man, he was always doing something for someone else yet wanted no recognition, so after his death his daughter, Lisa Rittmer Costello; her brother, Jeffrey Rittmer; and her nephews, Jeffrey Rittmer, Jr. and Ricky McDermott, wanted to do something significant to honor him, “because he absolutely would not allow it when he was alive,” Costello says.
On the day before what would have been Rittmer’s 91st birthday, 36 teams of four will take on Rittmer’s course. It will involve 18 holes and a total par of 72. A memorial will take place, speaking-wise, Costello says, though the placement of a bench in her father’s memory at a later time is being discussed.
Java Java will provide coffee and breakfast for everyone, then lunch will be supplied by Kelly’s Pizza. All available spots for both golfers and sponsors were almost immediately filled once they became available, but Costello says anyone is still welcome to come enjoy breakfast or lunch if they’d like to.
The event will also include a raffle and a silent auction with items that have been donated, like an autographed Green Bay Packers football, a mini refrigerator, a metal sign by Premier Metal Art, and gift certificates from several local bars. Each of the golfers will receive a gift containing arctic tumblers that have been made for them along with other items. One particularly generous display of support comes from Citizens First Bank, which has put a $10,000 prize on one of the holes.
Two organizations will receive all of the proceeds from the event, with the exception of a fee per player that will be paid to Valley Oaks.
Junior Achievement USA is a nonprofit organization that inspires and prepares young people for success. Nationally, between 2020 and 2021, this organization reached over 2.5 million students, including those in several local participating schools.
The Clinton Humane Society will also benefit from the event as Rittmer loved animals, especially dogs.
Costello says making the event a reality has taken a lot of work, but it was 100 percent worth it and she’s excited for the day to come. She and her family are planning to continue the event on an annual basis for as long as they possibly can.
“As long as there is an interest and we have people wanting to partake,” she says, “we are going to do this.”
For more information about Valley Oaks Golf Course, visit www.valleyoaksgc.com.
