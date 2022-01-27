Isn’t it amazing the hold and devotion pets can inspire in their human companions? Many of us will go to great lengths to assure the comfort and health of pets.
And by great lengths, I mean spend lots of dollars for their care. Some of us are even willing to spend freely to just get hold of a new pet, especially for trendy or cute breeds. That willingness to pay for a pet led a Clinton woman to a $5,000 loss last week.
How did that happen?
Kerry loves Shih Tzu dogs. She wanted a Shih Tzu puppy. She didn’t know exactly how to find one for sale, so she posted on Facebook, seeking someone to sell a puppy. Pretty quickly, she received a message pointing her to another Facebook profile, which offered “adorable Shih Tzu puppies for sale”. Just what Kerry hoped for!
Using Facebook Messenger, she contacted the seller, who agreed to sell a puppy for $600. The seller wanted the payment using gift cards. Kerry agreed and furnished the seller with gift card numbers after she went out and bought them. Now you are wondering how a $600 puppy lead to Kerry losing $5,000?
After the first payment, the puppy seller demanded further payments. Every day for over a week, the seller made a fresh demand of Kerry. The seller wanted payment for an electronic cage, vaccinations, quarantine, feed, even an “abandonment fee” because Kerry didn’t pay another expense quickly enough. After paying the abandonment fee, Kerry ran out of cash, and went to a loan company. The loan officer, tipped off, had to break the news to Kerry that she had fallen for a scam.
The imposters who established the fake Facebook profile selling Shih Tzu puppies never owned any puppies. They posted puppy photos stolen from other websites or social media pages. Gift cards are the coin of the realm for scammers. Never use gift cards as a form of payment. Be extremely wary making purchases from a Facebook page. It’s almost impossible to trust these pages. This particular page showed only two reviews (now three, after I posted mine), and was only re-named to feature puppies on Jan. 9, 2022.
If you are dog-shopping online, check out reputable websites first. The American Kennel Society (AKC) website provides links to registered sellers of hundreds of breeds. The registry showed 319 Shih Tzu breeders.
FROM THE COURTS
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced on Jan. 7, 2022, a settlement in a lawsuit they filed against a lead generation company, IT Media Solutions. The FTC accused this company of operating websites which advertised loans and other payday-type lending companies.
The websites enticed consumers to provide Social Security numbers and bank account numbers, telling consumers they shared this information with “trusted and qualified lenders”. In fact, they shared, or more likely sold, the information with… just about anybody. The record showed 84% of the leads these websites generated went to anybody but lenders. This information went to telemarketers, and who knows where else. IT Media Solutions agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle the complaint.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
Randy Meier is the director of Seniors vs. Crime, which operates in conjunction with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
