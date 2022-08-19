GOOSE LAKE — A fire in Goose Lake on Aug. 12 claimed the life of several animals, according to a press release from the Goose Lake Fire Department.
Firefighters were dispatched to 115 Obrian St. for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, they discovered smoke billowing out of the house, according to the press release.
Firefighters entered the home and, within 20 minutes, had extinguished the flames, according to the department’s assistant chief, Darrin Farrell.
“Crews remained on the scene for approximately two hours,” Farrell said. “No residents were … inside the structure.”
Farrell said two dogs and “several” cats died in the fire; however, crews managed to save two cats and one dog.
Goose Lake firefighters were assisted on scene by firefighters in Charlotte, Andover, and Delmar, as well as Charlotte first responders, Community Ambulance, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, and Alliant Energy.
