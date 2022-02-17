CLINTON – A Goose Lake man is charged with homicide by vehicle and first-offense operating while intoxicated in connection with his girlfriend’s death Tuesday night in Bettendorf.
Logan Voss, 24, is accused of killing Ashleigh N. Decker, 30, of Goose Lake, who was pronounced dead shortly after her body was discovered on 13th Street just north of Gilbert Street after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Bettendorf police, officers were dispatched to Sara Mini Mart on State Street in reference to a report of a male who had stopped a passerby, stating he needed help because he ran over his girlfriend.
According to court records, Voss, covered in blood, crying and shaking, was located in the parking lot and stated he had been in a fight with Decker. He said he ran her over but did not know where she was because he is not from the area. Officers located his vehicle, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado K150, at the 13th Street location. Decker, who had extensive injuries, was found on the ground behind the front passenger wheel, and pronounced dead.
According to court records, the vehicle’s body had no damage, and tire tracks at the scene indicated Decker had been run over by the tire.
Court records also state that after being transported to the Bettendorf Police Department and read his Miranda rights, Voss admitted to consuming six beers and two tequila shots within two hours at a restaurant prior to driving. He said Decker was trying to get out of the truck’s passenger side when Voss hit the brakes and drove over her.
Voss was transported to Genesis East Hospital and a search warrant was granted to draw a blood specimen from him. He was taken into custody.
His preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Scott County Courthouse.
