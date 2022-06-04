GOOSE LAKE — The Goose Lake senior citizens met recently. Blood pressure readings were taken. May birthdays were celebrated by Marilyn Peters, Peggy Jenkins, Doris Hoffmann and Joanne Corey.May anniversaries were celebrated by Phyllis and Richard Schneden, Bonnie and Al Murphy and Duetta and Ron Banowetz.
500 winners were Lucille Schoel, Shirlie Andrsen and Marilyn Peters and the door prize was awarded to Joan Slapnicka. The group will meet at noon June 15 at the Goose Lake Community Center for a potluck and card playing. Bring a dish to share. Rufus Kruse will celebrate his 101st birthday, which was May 8. All seniors are welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.