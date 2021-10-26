GOOSE LAKE — The Goose Lake senior citizens met recently to celebrate their 17th anniversary with 25 in attendance.
Blood pressure readings were taken. October birthdays included LuAnn Farrell and Duetta Banowetz, who celebrated her 80th birthday. 500 winners were Ken Banowetz, Marian Sprank and Rita Powers. Bridge winners were Carol Struve and LuAnn Farrell and door prize winner was Jan Bormann.
The seniors will be having a potluck Thanksgiving dinner at noon Nov. 17. Jan Bormann will be furnishing the ham, First Central State Bank is donating the turkey and Bickford Assisted Living is donating pies. All seniors are welcome to attend. Please bring a dish to share.
