GOOSE LAKE — The Goose Lake senior citizens met recently to celebrate Valentine's Day with 19 in attendance.
February birthdays were celebrated by Rita Powers, Ken Banowetz and Jan Wede. Ken Banowetz's birthday was Feb. 14. Five hundred winners were Beverly Goffinet, Ken Banowetz and Shirlie Andresen. Bridge winners were Rufus Krus and Jan Wede and the door prize was awarded to Joan Slapnicka. The group will meet March 15 at the Goose Lake Community Center with a potluck beginning at noon followed by card playing at 1 p.m. Bring a dish to share.
All seniors are welcome to attend. For more information contact Jan at 563-577-2243 or Marie 563-577-2262.
