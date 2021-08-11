GOOSE LAKE — Sierra Wegener, a graduate of Northeast Middle-High School in Goose Lake, is one of three winners of Governor Terry E. Branstad Iowa State Fair Scholarships.
The scholarship, named for the longtime Iowa governor and former U.S. ambassador to China, recognizes outstanding Iowa high school seniors who have actively participated in the fair. The winners will each receive $2,000, Iowa College Aid said in a press release this month.
Wegener plans to study animal science and agricultural business at Iowa State University, the press release said. She grew up helping her parents show livestock at the fair and eagerly awaited her turn, eventually winning three Supreme Champion awards for her sheep.
The fair has not only taught Wegener about agriculture but has given her the opportunity to teach, Iowa College Aid said. Educating people about the agriculture industry is one of her favorite things.
People may not know where their food comes from or how almost everything that we have can be traced back to agriculture in some way, Wegener told Iowa College Aid. She wants to advocate for the industry that she loves
