CORALVILLE — The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed a total of eight COVID-19 cases in the Hawkeye state this week. Of the eight, seven are 90 miles west of Clinton, in Johnson County, which includes the Iowa City metropolitan area.
On Monday night, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a statewide disaster proclamation that fully activates the state’s disaster response and recovery plans. Reynolds held a press conference Tuesday morning to address the new COVID-19 cases and to let Iowans know that insurance companies are helping with the cost to get tested.
“All major insurance companies in Iowa have agreed to waive the cost-share and co-pay for the testing,” Reynolds said at her press conference in Des Moines. “And that includes Medicaid, Medicare, Wellmark, Aetna, as well as United and members of these insurance plans also have access to telehealth visits.”
Reynolds reiterated that people across Iowa should take the same precautions and preventable measures they would for any other upper respiratory virus. She said that simply washing your hands and being mindful not to touch your eyes and nose can help lower the risk of getting sick.
The governor’s office has been in contact with all 21 Iowans who were on the Egyptian cruise, Reynolds said. Of that group, seven who tested positive for COVID-19 are recovering in isolation in their Johnson County homes. Six are older adults between the ages of 61 and 80 years old, and the seventh is middle-aged, between 41 and 60 years old.
There are still 10 others who are living in isolation and results are pending. Reynolds said that according to public health’s investigation, the people had limited contact with their communities and did not attend any large public events.
People should remain calm during this time, said Reynolds, but she said the number of COVID-19 cases could rise.
“The reality is, the number of tests and the number of positive cases will continue to increase in the days to come,” Reynolds said. “ While this news is concerning, it’s no cause for alarm. I want to ensure Iowans we are prepared.”
Back in Johnson County, finding agents to stay protected is scarce. At the Walgreens, just down the street from the State Hygienic Laboratory where all of the COVID-19 tests are conducted, finding a surgical or face mask is impossible. In addition, the shelves are nearly empty where you would find disinfectant sprays.
Down the street at the super Walmart, the same can be said. From toiletries to Lysol sprays, the shelves are bare. One associate said it is hard to keep items in stock because of fear that is building in the community.
There are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clinton or in any of the Gateway area. There are a total of 19 cases in Illinois, most of them in Chicagoland. Illinois’ governor, JB Pritzker also declared a state of emergency for his state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.