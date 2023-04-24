CLINTON - Clinton County is among 10 Iowa counties included in Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds disaster proclamation issued Monday in response to flooding along the Mississippi River, where local river levels could come in greater than the Flood of 1993.
The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of flooding in Allamakee, Clayton, Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Jackson, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine, and Scott counties.
The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon indicated that the Gateway area is on track for a major Mississippi River flooding event. Camanche is at flood stage when the river reaches 17 feet. It was at 19.99 feet at 4 p.m. Monday and could reach 23 feet Sunday.
The crest is forecasted to arrive between May 1 and 3 both in Camanche and Fulton, Illinois, where the river was measuring at 18.89 feet at 4 p.m. Monday, almost 3 feet above the 16-foot flood stage. The river is expected to climb at Fulton to 22.3 feet by 4 p.m. Sunday.
The record flood crest happened both in Camanche and Fulton on April 28, 1965. Camanche's river level hit 24.65 feet, while Fulton's was 24.75 feet.
Local river crests over the next week could come in greater than those of the July 1993 flood, which was the third highest river crest locally. The July 8, 1993 crest at Camanche was 22.98 feet. It was 22.17 feet in Fulton that day.
The second highest river crests came in April 24, 2001 when the river was 23.62 in Camanche and 23.31 in Fulton.
In Clinton on Monday, city officials in a press release said sand and sandbags are available from the Regional Water Reclamation Facility for city residents affected by flooding. Sand will be available at the parking lot at the end of 28th Avenue North. Call the Regional Water Reclamation Facility at (563) 363-2090 to schedule a time to pick up sandbags.
Clinton County Conservation Director Phil Visser told the Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday that flooding is now affecting Rock Creek Park at Camanche and the Mississippi Eco Tourism Center, which closed late last week due to Mississippi River flooding. The tourism center closes when river levels reach 18.5 feet and will remain closed until the waters recede.
"We have everything prepared for the flooding," Visser said.
He said his department also has created a line item in employee time sheets for work completed during the flood. He said the record keeping will make it easier for the county to turn in paperwork to receive flood assistance dollars after an emergency is declared.
Also Monday, Reynolds instructed the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston in order to coordinate the state's response activities. HSEMD is working with county emergency management, state, and federal partners to monitor conditions and provide resources to those areas impacted by flooding.
Iowans who live along the Mississippi River are urged to prepare for possible flooding by having a plan to evacuate if necessary, packing an emergency kit with supplies for several days, staying informed about flood forecasts for their communities, and following information and guidance issued by local officials.
For more information about flood safety and preparedness, visit ready.iowa.gov/floods.
