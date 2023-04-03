Individual Grant Assistance Funds have been made available for Cedar, Clinton, Muscatine and Scott county residents affected by Friday's severe weather.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamation, released Saturday, allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the severe weather's effects.
Cedar and Clinton residents affected by the severe weather may be eligible to apply for individual grant assistance to cover losses experienced. To qualify, households must be located within the disaster declaration area, and must meet income guidelines.
The program provides grants up to $5,000 per household to cover home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and for the expense of temporary housing, if applicable. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.
Households must have an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guideline. Eligibility for the program is based upon federally established income guidelines.
Affected residents who may benefit from this assistance are encouraged to apply through Community Action of Eastern Iowa at (563) 324-3236. Applications will be accepted through May 16 or until all funding provided for this program has been expended.
Disaster Case Management services are also offered to all households affected by the severe weather, regardless of income.
