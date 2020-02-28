CLINTON — It was standing room only Friday as Gov. Kim Reynolds entered the Clinton Public Library ready to roll out “Invest in Iowa,” her plan to raise the sales tax by one cent to give property taxpayers a break, fully fund the mental health system across the state, and generate revenue for the state’s natural resources and outdoor recreation trust.
“I believe it’s transformational, and I believe it’s generational,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said after the town hall meeting. “I think it’s the first bold step helping us to recruit and retain the next generation of Iowans.”
Reynolds says her bill will reduce what she calls the state’s uncompetitive income tax rate. She says this will build on the income tax cuts from 2018 and will help Iowa workers keep more of their money. As she toured Eastern Iowa, the governor says people are telling her they support the idea after she explained the benefits. But she admits there were a few people who had their concerns, and her message to them is she has to do something or another 10 years will go by and nothing will change.
“You know at almost every stop, somebody brought up the way the funding was originally allocated,” Reynolds said. “My point to them is, this is significant new money. It’s $93 million annually of new money. And for 10 years, nobody did anything. We took that first step.”
Reynolds is referring to the Iowa Water and Land Legacy bill, or IWILL, that more than half of Iowans who voted, voted in favor of. Now a decade later, Iowa’s governor is picking up the issue but making it part of an overall tax reform that will not only put money toward water and conservation but also fund the state’s mental health system.
Reynolds says she understands that mental health is very important, especially in Eastern Iowa, and that’s why she wants lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to pass this bill.
“I think this is what they need to do,” Reynolds said. “Because it makes it more predictable and stable and provides the funding that they need. And, it brings parity in the funding for some of the rural communities and counties. So it helps address that issue as well.”
Right now the state is funding its mental health system with property taxes. Reynolds says a lot of counties in Iowa are not going up to their maximum levies, which could make property taxes go up higher in some areas. That’s why she wants “Invest in Iowa” to pass because she says it will reduce the cap to 12.50 and funds the bulk of the mental health system through the state’s general fund. Reynolds says her bill will knock out two birds with one stone.
“Not only does it cut income tax for Iowans,” Reynolds said. “It also fully funds mental health and reduces the burden on property taxpayers.”
Many of the people who attended the Clinton town hall openly admitted they were in favor of the governor trying to make something happen. Most of the opposition that came from the crowd was about other issues that were unrelated to “Invest in Iowa.”
