ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker reported 1,151 new COVID-19 cases and 59 additional deaths Monday during his press conference. That brings Illinois’s totals to 31,508 cases and 1,349 deaths, spanning 95 counties.
Whiteside County has 41 confirmed cases, and three people have died due to the coronavirus.
Pritzker said the data is trending in a good direction, but Illinoisans should not let their guard down yet.
“Real progress has been made,” Pritzker said. “While we never know the exact impacts on the efforts all of you have made to protect your communities, all of the projections have indicated you have saved thousands of lives.”
Pritzker said the case numbers and number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 continue to rise, though the rise is slower. The curve is bending.
Pritzker cautioned that the state has yet to reach its peak, but the peak may not be as high as initially projected because of the mitigation efforts, the governor said.
With some states considering opening next month, including Missouri, which borders Illinois, Pritzker said he’ll consider slowly opening parts of the state on a county-by-county or regional basis.
“As we make decisions about changing the stay at home order, or how we may phase-in people getting back to work, I absolutely think we need to look at where the capacity is,” Pritzker said.
“For example, if a hospital in a certain area is quite larger and very available, even where the coronavirus is in existence, that might be a place where you can do more than some other place,” Pritzker said.
The most important thing is to keep people safe and healthy, Pritzker said. The governor’s stay-at-home order expires in 10 days, and Pritzker has yet to make a decision as to whether to extend it.
Pritzker said he’s looking at the metrics and data to make the best decision. “We are looking at it and working on it every day,” Pritzker said. “I promise you that I will be out here and tell you as soon as I can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.