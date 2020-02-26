CLINTON — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will conduct a town hall meeting Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Clinton Public Library.
The Invest in Iowa meeting is one of several scheduled by Reynolds this week. She begins the meetings Thursday in Grundy Center and Waverly before hitting Cedar Rapids, Monticello, Dubuque and Clinton Friday.
Reynolds announced earlier this month that she would host a series of town hall meetings to talk about ideas behind the Invest in Iowa Act.
The Invest in Iowa Act lowers the overall tax burden on Iowans and invests significantly in mental health and water quality, Reynolds said when she announced the legislation. The plan will have immediate results for economic competitiveness and overall quality of life, the governor said.
The Clinton Public Library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. South.
