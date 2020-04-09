CLINTON — Confirmed COVID-19 cases and related deaths continue to rise across Iowa, leading Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday to plead with Iowans to take responsibility for their actions and do whatever possible to help mitigate the virus.
The governor in her daily press conference urged people to stay at home as much as possible and practice good hygiene. At the same time, she is adamant about not proclaiming a shelter-in-place order. She says all of the rules already in place are similar to shelter-in-place orders in other states. She wants people to stop focusing on closing things down, and instead do what is necessary to get things back to normal in Iowa.
“I think sometimes everyone is getting so hung up on the metrics,” Reynolds said to the media Thursday. “Let’s go back to the main message we have said since the beginning of this. That is: Stay at home and avoid exposure.”
Reynolds says that is what Iowans need to be focused on, among other things like practicing social distancing, working from home if possible, and doing whatever is possible to slow the spread of the coronavirus. She says if everyone does their part, then the conversation can be about opening things back up.
“What I would like everyone to do is help me elevate that message,” Reynolds said. “Help me raise the volume. You know, practice neighborhood watches, in a good way not in a bad way, where we encourage everybody to social distance and do the right thing. If we do that then these press conferences can be about how we can start opening things back up and get this state and this country back to normal.”
Reynolds continues to stress the importance of everyone focusing on what they need to be doing and can do by taking responsibility for their actions. Additionally, she says every Iowan has a role to play to change the narrative.
On Thursday, Iowa’s numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases did increase. The state has a total of 125 additional positive cases for a total of 1,270 positive cases across the state.
Here in Clinton County, there are a total of 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases and four in neighboring Jackson County. The Gateway area is surrounded by counties throughout the region that are seeing numbers spike. There are over 100 cases in the Quad-Cities, and 386 cases along the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City corridor.
Reynolds says state officials are looking at the metrics constantly to see what are the next steps moving forward.
