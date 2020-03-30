CLINTON — Over the last several weeks, health officials warned that it was not a matter of if, but when, the coronavirus would come to local communities.
Now here in the Gateway area, positive COVID-19 cases are on the rise. On Monday, health officials in Clinton County announced the county has two more positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to three. In Jackson County, there is one confirmed case. Across the river in Whiteside County, there are a total of six cases.
Governors of both Illinois and Iowa held their daily press conferences updating their respective states about the pandemic. In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds says she is continuing to look at the metrics to decide what action she should take next.
“We will take a look at the end of this week and make our recommendations going forward,” Reynolds said to reporters outside of Des Moines. “Also, the president will release formal guidelines later this week. So we will have an opportunity to look at them.”
As of Monday, Iowa has a total of 424 confirmed COVID-19 cases spanning over 56 counties. Of the cases, 51 people are hospitalized at this time. The governor announced two people died because of the coronavirus, bringing the state death toll to six.
Gov. Reynolds says she understands there is a nationwide shortage of personal protection equipment but mentioned some PPE is on the way. She says the state’s pending orders include 2 million surgical and procedural masks, 500,095 masks, 500,000 plus face shields, and 250,000 gowns. The governor did not give a timeline as to when those items will arrive in Iowa. However, she did call upon residents who know how to make masks to do so.
“I’m asking for your help,” Reynolds said. “If you can sew, we need your time and talent to produce fabric face masks to protect Iowa’s frontline workers.”
Illinois has a total of 5,057 positive cases and 73 deaths spanning over 52 counties across the Land of Lincoln. Gov. JB Pritzker criticized the federal government, saying it did not send the masks that he asked for.
“My team is sorting through the shipment of 300,000 N95 masks that the White House personally told me would be sent to our state,” Pritzker said. “And while we do not have a final count on this yet, I can say with certainty that what they sent were not the N95 masks that were promised, but instead were surgical masks, which is not what we asked for.”
Closer to home, the Quad-Cities now have a total of 24 confirmed cases. Dubuque County has a total of 21 cases. The coronavirus is also disrupting business there. On Monday, the Dubuque Works facility of John Deere temporarily suspended production due to one of the workers testing positive.
