CLINTON — Students in Clinton returned to physical classrooms Thursday. How long they’ll be there is in question.
“When do we get to the point of closing school?” Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy asked rhetorically during Monday’s school board meeting. The answer to the question is no longer a local decision, DeLacy said. School districts must ask permission from the state.
Senate File 2310, signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in June, requires that schools provide in-person instruction. Unless explicitly authorized in a proclamation of a public health disaster emergency issued by the governor and related to COVID-19, a brick-and-mortar school district or accredited nonpublic school cannot conduct classes primarily through remote-learning, the bill says.
By proclamation, Reynolds authorized remote learning only if a parent or guardian voluntarily selects the remote learning opportunity; if the Department, in consultation with the Department of Public Health, approves of the temporary move to primarily remote learning because of public health conditions; if the school, in consultation with state and local public health, determines that individual students or classrooms must temporarily move to primarily remote learning; or if a school chooses to temporarily move to online learning because of severe weather instead of taking a snow day.
Except as authorized in this proclamation, a district or school must provide at least half of its instruction to students in person.
But the State of Iowa gave parents a choice to use online learning for any reason, DeLacy said. About 15% of Clinton students will be online rather than on campus, according to the superintendent.
That’s consistent with other schools in the state. “Everyone is running between 10-20% online,” DeLacy said.
Like 55 other school districts in the state, the Clinton School District will use a third party to oversee online learning. Districts that have contracted with Edgenuity through the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency will pay a discounted group price — $3,000 a year.
“We’re only committed through the first semester,” DeLacy said.
The District hired a company to oversee online learning because teachers will be busy with the 85% of students who will attend school in-person, DeLacy said.
Parents have a two-week window in which they can change their minds about online learning and send their children to school, DeLacy said. “After that, they have to stick it out for the semester.”
DeLacy expects that parents will find online learning hard and give it up. Most elementary students will need parents to keep them on task, DeLacy said.
Not only did the state force schools to return to campus, it isn’t funding schools at the level they need, DeLacy said.
“Financially we’re OK through the first semester,” said DeLacy. For the rest of the year, “We need basically another $1 million” to break even, to do what they want us to do.”
DeLacy said his biggest concern is not having enough staff to run the schools. With mandatory quarantine times for close contacts of people who test positive, DeLacy may run out of teachers.
“Clinton County is very hot,” said DeLacy. The spread was over 15% last week for the first time.
The Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Education issued a plethora of guidelines to Iowa schools. A chart describes how schools should operate based on changing rates of positivity in their districts.
If community transmission is minimal — fewer than 5% of testing showing positive — on-site learning is required. Hybrid learning is allowed based on parental preference and student quarantine.
Hand washing, face coverings, social distancing and frequent cleaning are suggested to keep the virus from spreading.
When community transmission is minimal to moderate — 6-14% positivity on average over the most recent 14 days — schools are to continue on-site learning and cleaning precautions, but should also reduce group events, limit inter-school interaction and ensure that interactions between different groups of students is limited.
When positivity rates hit 15% over the previous 14 days and 10% absenteeism among students taking part in in-person learning, the District may ask permission to allow temporary continuous remote learning for an entire building or district for up to 14 days.
Only the Departments of Education and Public Health can authorize a move to 100% online learning.
If positivity rates reach more than 20% in a 14-day period, schools may request temporary remote learning regardless of the rate of absenteeism.
Anyone who tests positive for COVID must not return to school for at least 10 days since the start of symptoms and until after 24 hours with no fever.
Public health officials will identify close contacts of these positive cases — anyone who has been within 6 feet of the person for more than 15 minutes during the infectious period.
Students identified as close contacts to a positive case may return to school 14 days after their last close contact with the COVID case if no symptoms develop. Students who test positive should isolate for 10 days. Students who test negative must still complete 14 days of quarantine before return to school, IDPH says.
Staff members who are considered close contacts may be allowed to work if the District is facing staff shortages and the staff members are asymptomatic. Exposed staff should take their temperature and screen for symptoms at the start and end of each day and must wear a mask to work.
They must isolate immediately if symptoms develop.
