DEWITT — Nestled in the DeWitt countryside, Grace Lutheran Camp has long provided a place for reflection and recreation, praise and celebration.
Thanks to the work of the camp’s board of directors and the generosity of the community, the camp now boasts a new and improved feature.
It was in 1988 when the church purchased its 86 acres of property, which encompasses some of the most idyllic elements of nature — plenty of trees, rolling fields and a pond.
In 1992, the first retreat center was constructed, and since then the camp has expanded to include multiple retreat centers, a covered pavilion and a small indoor chapel.
It also had an outdoor worship area, which was used heavily before it sustained damage and lost a lot of tree coverage as a result of a windstorm in 2019.
The worship area, which was built in the mid-1990s, was showing wear and tear and parishioners were missing the shade in the warm weather months due to the downed trees. Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Eric Obermann said church officials looked into repairing and upgrading it.
However, when they discovered such a project would be too costly, church members re-thought their plan.
Then, in September 2019, a church member generously donated a large sum of money that kick started something brand new.
Mark Sperry, director of Christian Education at the church and Craig Paarmann and Dave Schneider, who are the president and treasurer of the camp’s board of directors, respectively, brainstormed how to express their gratitude for the donation.
“We started throwing around ideas how to best memorialize this member and their legacy,” Obermann said.
“We saw a need out (at the camp),” Paarmann added. “We were blessed with 86 acres and considering how many people use this place … we had a need.”
One idea was to construct a new outdoor worship area. Paarmann said once it was suggested, they decided to run with it.
“We would have our shade back,” Schneider noted. “Maintenance and upkeep of the new worship area would be minimal compared to the old one.”
The former outdoor worship area was made of wood, which required diligent sanding and staining. The new worship area, which is located near the volleyball courts and directly across from the Little White Chapel, has an amphitheater-style design with terraced levels of stone and rock.
There also is a new music shed, which is twice the size of the previous shed. It also has an overhang, so when the praise band performs in front of it, they, too, can enjoy plenty of shade.
Schneider said the church also provided some seed money for the project, which came from their many ongoing fundraisers, including pancake breakfasts and the Christmas tree farm.
“A lot of those proceeds were designated for the outdoor chapel area,” he explained.
There still are a few finishing touches to make, such as benches for seating which will be anchored into the ground, completion of the stone altar and the installation of a sidewalk to make it wheelchair-accessible.
The new outdoor area has been used twice so far, and church members simply have brought along camp chairs to sit on until the benches are installed.
“By next year, we will have everything finished up,” Schneider said. “This year, we got it to the point where it is functional and could be used.”
Obermann hopes the new outdoor worship area serves as a place where people can feel comfortable to sit and pray, or simply feel at peace.
“(The new worship area) is a place I feel is the essence of Grace Camp,” he shared. “You can see the retreat center, the lake, the chapel. We’d like to thank the people of Grace who helped with our fundraisers. And we’re thankful to the community of DeWitt who attended those fundraisers.”
